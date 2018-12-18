Clafin grant presented to Mason VFD

MASON — A nighttime staple for one of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department’s trucks will be purchased with a newly presented Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation grant.

Over $4,100 in grant money was presented to fire department members Monday by Claflin Foundation President Stephen Littlepage and foundation member Gary Fields.

The funds will be used for two scene lights to go on each side of one of the department’s fire engines. The present lights are over 14 years old, according to R.C. Faulk, who accepted the check on behalf of the fire department.

Faulk said the lights illuminate the work area to show the hoses and other equipment on the ground. They can also be used to light up the roadway if traffic needs to be diverted from a fire scene, as well as a number of other uses.

“It’s something that will be used every time the truck goes out at night,” Faulk said. “It will also benefit more than just Mason, because the lights will be used when we are called to assist New Haven or any other department.”

He added the new lights will be LED instead of the older models that are presently on the truck. Faulk stated the lights will be ordered immediately and should be received and installed by the end of January.

Littlepage said he is delighted to be working with the town and the fire department. He said the Mason Volunteer Fire Department has received a number of Claflin grants since the foundation’s existence.

Stephen Littlepage, president of the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, is shown in the back row, fourth from left, as he presents a grant check for $4,160 to R.C. Faulk, who is accepting on behalf of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department. Other firemen, as well as Claflin foundation member Gary Fields, are also pictured. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.19-Fire-Grant_ne2018121881129644.jpg Stephen Littlepage, president of the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, is shown in the back row, fourth from left, as he presents a grant check for $4,160 to R.C. Faulk, who is accepting on behalf of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department. Other firemen, as well as Claflin foundation member Gary Fields, are also pictured. Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

