Lowe receives 2018 MCCF Community Leader Award

MASON COUNTY — The Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) recently announced citizen Ed Lowe as the recipient of its Community Leader Award for 2018.

The award honors a community member who improves the quality of life of people in the area and supports the MCCF and its mission of working together to provide a more vibrant and healthier community.

Lowe is being recognized for his commitment to helping Mason County in positive ways, such as his photography around town and various community events and his encouragement to get other individuals involved with the local community foundation.

“We want to recognize individuals who give and support our Mason County communities. This does not necessarily mean monetary support, but physical and vocal support of what The Community Foundation of Mason is doing and what we are all about,” said Mario Liberatore, MCCF, Inc. board chair.

“I am thrilled to see Mr. Lowe receive this award from The Community Foundation of Mason County. I appreciate that Mr. Lowe has the vision and foresight to recognize leadership in community service and The Community Foundation endeavors. His commitment to making Mason County great has been his pledge to the citizens of this county and we appreciate his enthusiasm and support,” added Christy Sizemore, MCCF, Inc. executive director.

Lowe was presented with a distinguished award at the 2018 MCCF Annual Community Celebration Benefit Dinner in November. His honorable mention read, “In Sincere Appreciation and Distinguished Service too The Community of Mason County from The Mason County Community Foundation.”

To learn more about the MCCF, visit the website at mccfinc.org or contact Sizemore at christy@mccfinc.org, (304) 372-4500.

