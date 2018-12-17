Mason PD receives grant

MASON — Police officers in the Town of Mason will be outfitted with new bulletproof vests, thanks to a grant from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation.

Foundation President Stephen Littlepage presented the grant check Friday to Police Chief Colton McKinney for nearly $1,500. The chief said the funds will be used to purchase three vests.

Littlepage said the foundation has helped purchase vests in the past for both the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and the New Haven Police Department. He added the foundation is happy to equip officers for potential bad situations, so they will remain protected.

Littlepage said his own brother-in-law, a police officer in West Virginia, was saved by a bulletproof vest when he was shot three times. He said the Claflin grants are presented often times to small municipalities whose police departments do not have the vests, and where the town budgets do not allow them to make the purchases. Other county departments are welcome to apply for future grants for vests, he added.

Chief McKinney said in addition to the vests provided by the Claflin Foundation, outer vests for summer will be purchased with donation money from local businesses and a church. Donating were AEP River Transportation, Rick Pearson Auction, Tudor’s, and Northbend Church.

The Mason Police Department has four full-time officers including Chief McKinney, as well as officers Clayton Gibbs, Tyler Doss and Austen Toler.

A grant from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation has enabled the Mason Police Department to purchase three bulletproof vests. Pictured in front, with two of the vests, are council members Sharon Kearns, left, and Becky Pearson. Shown in the back, from left, are Stephen Littlepage, president of the Claflin Foundation; Police Chief Colton McKinney; Officer Tyler Doss; Officer Clayton Gibbs; and Marty Yeager, council member and police commissioner. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.18-Mason-PD_ne20181217144227317.jpg A grant from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation has enabled the Mason Police Department to purchase three bulletproof vests. Pictured in front, with two of the vests, are council members Sharon Kearns, left, and Becky Pearson. Shown in the back, from left, are Stephen Littlepage, president of the Claflin Foundation; Police Chief Colton McKinney; Officer Tyler Doss; Officer Clayton Gibbs; and Marty Yeager, council member and police commissioner. Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

