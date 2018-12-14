Claflin grants for 2018

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County teachers were recently awarded with grants from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation at the Mason County Board of Education meeting.

Claflin President Stephen Littlepage was in attendance to distribute the grants, along with Claflin Vice President Gary Fields, Claflin Staff Member Deborah Sayre, and Claflin Board Member Doug Sturgeon.

Littlepage provided Mason County School Board Members Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant and Superintendent Jack Cullen with information of how many grants for school projects as well as scholarships for high school seniors have been distributed throughout the Mason County school system from the Claflin Foundation for the past 10 years.

“The Claflin Foundation believes in the county school system and its betterment, we’re always interested in providing organizations or school teachers who are wanting to make advancements, help with the education of their students,” said Littlepage.

The Claflin Foundation came into existence in 2009.

“The foundation is making efforts to invest in our county and particularly in our students,” said Littlepage.

Littlepage shared how students at the Mason County Career Center have been involved in projects not only benefiting their education in their trade, but also benefiting the community. He commented on how appreciative he is of this partnership with the school.

Those who were awarded with Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation grants for 2018 are as follows:

Trish Young of Ashton Elementary accepting a reading grant for Bulldog Bookworms;

Alisha Wallis of Beale Elementary accepting grants for both Cosi on Wheels as well as for Chromebooks and accessories;

Tate Hayman of Leon Elementary accepting a grant for a greenhouse;

Mark Bell of Leon Elementary accepting a grant for laptops for special education students;

Angelia Gilkey of New Haven Elementary accepting a grant for the “Bring Coding to Life with Cubetto”;

Andrea Henderson of Point Pleasant Primary School accepting a grant to take special education students to Great Wolfe Lodge;

Brent Hereford of the Mason County Career Center accepting a grant for his Welding program as well as a grant for Steve Richardson’s Drafting program;

James Bunner of Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School accepting a grant to register for a robotics class;

Wahama High School Band Boosters accepting a grant for new band instruments;

Jodie Roush of Wahama High School accepting two grants for supplies for the science class.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

