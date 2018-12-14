Shelter Pets of the Week

Staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter say Tinsel is a very friendly kitten. Staff say Tinsel is just eight weeks old and wants to find the perfect home Christmas. If interested in adopting this kitten and giving her a forever home, call the shelter at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say Furface, a Shepard mix, is a very friendly pup who loves everyone. Furface is one year old. If someone would like some unconditional love and support from this pup, he’s waiting on his forever home. Call the shelter for more information at 304-675-6458.