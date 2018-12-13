Creativity, craftsmanship in welding projects

POINT PLEASANT — The Welding students at the Mason County Career Center (MCCC) have been keeping themselves busy with projects.

Brent Hereford, Welding instructor, shared his students recently finished up two projects one being renovations of the bleachers in the Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) gymnasium and the other being the Skills USA Christmas ornament fundraiser.

The students of four different classes including Welding, Drafting, Machine Chop, and Business all worked together on the bleachers’ renovations. Brandy Barkey Sweeney, of the MCCC, commented they re-did the wood and brackets on the bleachers.

Though the students were hard at work with the bleachers, they still had time to work on their holiday fundraiser, making steel Christmas ornaments. The ornaments were available in several shapes including a Knight mascot, a Falcon mascot, a Wildcat mascot, a helmet (optional player number added), a West Virginia emblem, an Ohio emblem, Mickey Mouse ears (optional initials added), Minnie Mouse ears (optional initials added), a Santa hat (optional name added), a round deer, and a plain round ornament (optional initial added). Also, buyers could choose from four different font options as well as four different finishes including polished steel, black, blue, and red.

Hereford explained to begin the ornament making process, the students first designed the ornaments on AutoCAD, then they cut the ornaments out on the plasma cam. Practically all of the ornaments were cut out by students of the Welding and Drafting classes.

Sweeney commented nearly 400 ornaments were sold for this fundraiser.

In looking forward to the students’ projects, Hereford shared his students, along with the Drafting students, are starting on a project through the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation to re-vamp the pig barn at the Mason County Fairgrounds. The students will be installing 130 new pins.

Hereford commented his students get very involved with these large projects and learn valuable skills they can take with them out into their field of work after graduation.

Also, for Valentine’s Day, the students will be doing another holiday fundraiser for the Welding program. They will be making 18 inch monogram letters, which are perfect as door decorations.

The renovated PPJ/SHS gymnasium bleachers. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Welding2-1-.jpg The renovated PPJ/SHS gymnasium bleachers. The steel Christmas ornaments that were made by the welding and drafting students at the MCCC. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Welding2-2-.jpg The steel Christmas ornaments that were made by the welding and drafting students at the MCCC.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

