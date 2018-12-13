Memorial benches for splash pad

POINT PLEASANT — Residents now have the option to purchase a memorial bench to be put around the Point Pleasant Splash Pad.

At the recent Point Pleasant City Council meeting, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepardshared residents approached her about putting memorial benches around the splash pad located at Krodel Park. The cost of the benches Shepard has researched, range between $600-700, but the more orders for benches that are acquired can help lower the bulk cost of the order. The benches can be made as either an “in memory of” or “in honor of” bench. The deadline for bench orders is Jan. 31, 2019.

For those interested in purchasing a bench or have further questions, they may contact Teka McCauley at the city building or they may contact Shepard at (304) 593-3305.

Shepard also reported the total number of commemorative bricks residents purchased in support of the splash pad came out to 161 and McCauley has sent that information to the website of the company in charge of making the bricks. Also, members of the splash pad committee have discussed installing sponsorship bricks and possibly plaques as well along with the commemorative bricks.

The commemorative bricks and sponsorship bricks (plaques) will go along the wall of the building near the splash pad which City Inspector Randy Hall will be able to install once the weather improves. Mayor Brian Billings commented on the renovations that have been made at the building and once the splash pad opens, concessions will be sold there. Also, prior to opening, fencing and lighting will be added around the splash pad.

The official opening date and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Point Pleasant Splash Pad will be announced at a later date.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.