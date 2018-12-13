New Christmas tradition in Town of Mason

MASON — The Town of Mason has started a new Christmas tradition, and special activities surrounding it will be held Saturday evening.

Council member Sharon Kearns proposed, and later organized, lighted Christmas trees being placed in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. On Saturday, activities will be held there from 5 to 7 p.m., including free horse-drawn carriage rides and refreshments of cookies and hot chocolate.

Since Dec. 2, a total of 22 trees of various colors and sizes, some fresh and some artificial, have been erected in the park. According to Kearns, the trees have been placed by churches, 4-H clubs and other organizations, as well as local and out-of-town families. Many of the trees were placed in honor or in memory of loved ones.

“On the Sunday we started placing the trees, a lot of people said they had such a good time getting together with friends and family to decorate them,” Kearns said.

She added she feels the project went well for its first year, and would like to add more trees and decorations next year. Kearns expressed her appreciation to those who helped make the inaugural year a successful one.

The trees will remain at the park through Jan. 5, and are lighted 24 hours a day. Those who walk the park to get a close-up look will be able to see the signs expressing who the trees are honoring or memorializing. For those unable to walk the park, the trees are visible from both the road and by driving the circle at the restroom area.

Many of the trees placed in the park at Mason for the inaugural year are in honor or memory of loved ones. Pictured is a tree erected in memory of Ray Redman, Sr. and Ryler Redman. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.14-Trees-1.jpg Many of the trees placed in the park at Mason for the inaugural year are in honor or memory of loved ones. Pictured is a tree erected in memory of Ray Redman, Sr. and Ryler Redman. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Over 20 lighted Christmas trees have been placed in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason by churches, organizations, and individuals. Activities are planned surrounding the new tradition on Saturday, when horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered free from 5 to 7 p.m., along with refreshments of cookies and hot chocolate. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.14-Trees-2.jpg Over 20 lighted Christmas trees have been placed in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason by churches, organizations, and individuals. Activities are planned surrounding the new tradition on Saturday, when horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered free from 5 to 7 p.m., along with refreshments of cookies and hot chocolate. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.