Gingerbread house fun at MCCC

POINT PLEASANT — Students at the Mason County Career Center (MCCC) have been working hard as elves on their projects for the holiday season.

In the ProStart program, students have been enjoying their time making gingerbread houses.

Susan Saunders, ProStart instructor, shared this project typically takes her students about two weeks to complete, which once complete the gingerbread houses are put on display at Peoples Bank. The gingerbread houses are expected to be moved from MCCC to Peoples Bank by today (Thursday).

This is the project that brings the ProStart students together. Saunders said she assigns this project to her students each year, so they can all begin to really know one another during the making of their gingerbread houses. The students research various designs of gingerbread houses and are allowed to choose one they would like to try and recreate and Saunders stands by, guiding them along should they need help.

The students will have a total of approximately 10 completed gingerbread houses this year.

MCCC Junior Leann Shilt shared this is one of her favorite projects of the year.

“I love it, I love the decorating part, because you just get to decorate, it’s an empty canvas just waiting,” said Shilt. “Everyone gets to bond together and have fun decorating.”

Students from Point Pleasant, Hannan, and Wahama high schools are able to join the ProStart program at MCCC when they are juniors and can complete a two-year program, teaching them how to be employed in the culinary arts. All prospective students create a resume and are interviewed by Saunders to gain acceptance into the program.

ProStart students busy at work on their gingerbread houses. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Ginger2-1-.jpg ProStart students busy at work on their gingerbread houses. Erin Perkins | OVP A completed Snoopy inspired gingerbread house. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_Ginger2-2-.jpg A completed Snoopy inspired gingerbread house. Erin Perkins | OVP

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

