Point Council recognizes PPHS football: Sallaz appointed to serve in first ward

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting appointing a new council member for the first ward of the city.

Councilman Gabe Roush made a motion to appoint Pat Sallaz to serve on council for the first ward in the city as a replacement for former Councilwoman Elizabeth Jones. Council members Janet Hartley, Charles Towner, Jerrie Howard, Leigh-Ann Shepard, Brad Deal, and Roush all voted yes and Councilwoman Elaine Hunt abstained.

Mayor Brian Billings explained City Clerk Amber Tatterson will be contacting Sallaz so she can be officially sworn into the position.

Billings also presented a proclamation commending the coaches, staff, football players, and trainers for the great job they did this year for Point Pleasant Big Blacks 9-2 season. Billings presented the proclamation to Roush, who is an athletic trainer for Point Pleasant High School, so he can share it with the rest of the recipients.

In other business, a seasonal camper from Krodel Park discussed his concerns involving a reported robbery around the campsite. He said the areas where thefts reportedly took place were in areas where the street lights were out.

City Inspector Randy Hall shared with council he recently visited Krodel Park to assess which lights were burnt out and needed replaced. Billings assured the camper the street light situation will be addressed immediately so as to help deter any further robberies.

City Attorney Michael Shaw proposed a meeting to discuss proposed changes to city ordinances before the next council meeting, the meeting date is to be decided.

Tatterson reminded council members of the upcoming Christmas dinner for city employees which will be held on Monday, Dec. 17. City offices will be closed from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on this day. Tatterson and Billings shared their appreciation for local businesses who are donating items for the event to be handed out as door prizes. Tatterson also updated council members on pending insurance claims.

Billings shared he and Police Chief Joe Veith will be attending the graduation of two new patrolmen for the city this Friday in Charleston. Also, Ed Cromley approached Billings asking him to appoint two non-voting members to be a part of the Fort Randolph Board. Billings asked council members to share any ideas they may have of individuals to appoint. Billings also discussed the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony which will be held this Saturday, Dec. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. He shared the Silver Bridge Memorial Mural will be dedicated during the ceremony.

In regards to council concerns, Hartley discussed an issue with a street light about to burn out in her ward, also she would like to schedule a meeting with Parks and Recreation members in January to discuss plans for the city’s July 4th event next year. Towner addressed potholes he has noticed around his neighborhood and Howard inquired about the size of the pond at Krodel Park.

Council approved the 2019 City Calendar with the observed holidays and pay days on the calendar.

Council approved the annual $1,500 donation towards the Sleigh Bell Ball which is set for Jan. 26, 2019.

Council went into an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Those who attended the meeting were Billings, Tatterson, Shaw, Administrative Assistant Teka McCauley, along with council members Hartley, Towner, Howard, Shepard, Hunt, Roush, and Deal.

Pictured is Mayor Brian Billings presenting Councilman Gabe Roush, who is an athletic trainer for Point Pleasant High School, with a proclamation commending the coaches, staff, football players, and trainers for this year’s 9-2 varsity football season. Also pictured, from left to right, are Councilwomen Elaine Hunt and Jerrie Howard, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Councilwomen Janet Hartley and Leigh-Ann Shepard. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_1212Council.jpg Pictured is Mayor Brian Billings presenting Councilman Gabe Roush, who is an athletic trainer for Point Pleasant High School, with a proclamation commending the coaches, staff, football players, and trainers for this year’s 9-2 varsity football season. Also pictured, from left to right, are Councilwomen Elaine Hunt and Jerrie Howard, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Councilwomen Janet Hartley and Leigh-Ann Shepard.

