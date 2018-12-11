PPHS receives ‘Safe Sports School’ award

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School award for its high school athletics programs.

The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment.

“Pt. Pleasant is honored to receive this 2nd Team recognition from NATA,” said Kent Price Pt.Pleasant H.S. Assistant Principal/AD). “We remain committed to keeping our student athletes safe during physical education classes, team practices, and games so they can accomplish their own goals of great competition, winning records, fair sportsmanship, and good health. Our goal is to lead our athletics program to the highest safety standards for our players.”

“The health and safety of student-athletes is critical as it has both immediate and long-term effects,” said NATA President Tory Lindley, MA, ATC. “NATA created the ‘Safe Sports School Award’ to recognize and champion schools nationwide that are committed to enhancing safety in sports. We are proud to see the list of award recipients grow exponentially each year as schools see the immense value in holding themselves to best practices and policies that ensure a high standard of athlete care.”

In order to achieve Safe Sports School status, as PPHS did, athletic programs must do the following:

Create a positive athletic health care administrative system;

Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations;

Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities;

Plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment;

Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes;

Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions;

Provide or facilitate injury intervention;

Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan;

Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education;

Be sure athletes and parents are educated about the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities.

To apply, schools complete an in-depth questionnaire that assesses adherence to best practice standards and recommendations. For more information about the Safe Sports School Award, please visit www.athletictrainers.org.

About NATA: National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) – Health Care for Life & Sport

Athletic trainers are health care professionals who specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of injuries and sport-related illnesses. They prevent and treat chronic musculoskeletal injuries from sports, physical and occupational activity, and provide immediate care for acute injuries. Athletic trainers offer a continuum of care that is unparalleled in health care. The National Athletic Trainers’ Association represents and supports 45,000 members of the athletic training profession. For more information, visit www.nata.org. At Your Own Risk is NATA’s public awareness campaign designed to educate, provide resources and equip the public to act and advocate for safety in work, life, and sport. In an effort to provide comprehensive information, the association has launched a website that provides recommendations on keeping student athletes and communities active and employees safe on the job. Visit AtYourOwnRisk.org.

