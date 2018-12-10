Local students nearing fundraising goal

POINT PLEASANT — Students at the Mason County Career Center (MCCC) have been working hard since November to reach their food drive fundraising goal.

Brandy Barkey Sweeney of the MCCC shared the students have collected 421 non-perishable food items so far with 500 being the goal amount.

For this food drive, the students have also been allowed to provide a monetary donation of 50 cents to equal one non-perishable food item. All of the donations are to be turned in by this Friday, Dec. 14. The items will then be delivered to three of Mason County’s food pantries including the Bend Area Food Pantry in Mason, Crosslight of Hope, INC in Ashton, and the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church’s food pantry. Sweeney explained since the students at MCCC come from schools at three separate areas of the county, they decided it would be best to provide each area’s food pantry with a donation.

Sweeney said she wants to keep the students involved in the community and have them participate in community activities, so people of the community will become more aware of what the MCCC is and what happens within its walls.

Should the students reach their goal, MCCC math instructor Don Linger will have the “locks” on his face and head shaved by local barber Brae Paul. Also, MCCC Welding Instructor Brent Hereford will be giving the students a special surprise reward as well.

Sweeney shared Linger came up with the idea for the food drive as well as the reward for the students should they reach the goal amount.

“I wanted to make it interesting and challenging,” said Linger. “I’m hoping they make it, I think they will, they’re a good bunch of kids.”

He shared there are many students within the school who do not have enough food at their homes and by having all of the students at MCCC participate in the food drive, they will be able to help not only people within their community, but some of their classmates as well.

This is a community service project Linger would like to see continue at the MCCC during the holiday season for years to come.

“I would love to do it every Christmas season, because the more food we can collect, the more it helps our community,” said Linger.

