PVH awarded Joint Commission accreditation for New Swing Bed Program

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital announced it received accreditation from The Joint Commission to add a swing bed post-acute rehabilitation program to its inpatient service line. This comes after passing a Joint Commission survey with no deficiencies and no recommendations.

“Earning accreditation by the country’s toughest surveyors assures our patients that Pleasant Valley Hospital’s inpatient services are among the best in the nation,” said Glen Washington, FACHE, CEO. “Achieving swing bed accreditation allows physicians to ‘swing’ a patient’s level of care from an acute level to rehabilitation level while keeping them in a hospital setting. The purpose of the swing bed program is to give patients individualized care and more time to recover and gain strength before leaving the hospital.”

Pleasant Valley Hospital underwent a rigorous, onsite survey conducted on Friday, Dec. 7. During its review, Joint Commission inspected the facility, reviewed personnel files and patient records, conducted interviews with staff, and reviewed hospital swing bed policies and procedures.

Passing a Joint Commission survey is a process where health care organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Successfully passing a survey by the Joint Commission reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

“Passing the survey is a significant achievement given Joint Commission’s high standards,” stated Amber Findley, Chief Nursing Officer and Executive Director of Nursing Services. “This accreditation recognizes our standards of care go ‘the extra mile’ to assure quality in the services we provide for our patients and community. We are excited to now offer this service to physicians and their patients.”

The Joint Commission is a non-profit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence for 67 years. The Joint Commission offers nationally recognized accreditation services for hospitals throughout the United States.

Pleasant Valley Hospital offers patients and their families a single resource for high quality medical care needs with immediate access to their tertiary hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital, in Huntington, W.Va. Pleasant Valley Hospital serves patients in Mason, Jackson (W.Va.), Meigs and Gallia Counties. For more information, call 304-675-4340.

Information provided by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

