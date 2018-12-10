Ornaments, candy canes, cookies, stockings and stuffed animals were all gifts from Santa at the Mason Town Hall following the Christmas parades in the Bend Area. Pictured is a small girl as she tries to make her stuffed animal choice.

The Shepherds visit the Baby Jesus was the float entered by the congregation of Faith Baptist Church of Mason.

The New Haven and Mason Christmas parades included royalty, as shown here.

The Journey to Bethlehem was the entry by Salem Community Church in the Bend Area Christmas parades. The scene showed Mary, with child, being led to the city on a donkey by Joseph.

The Gallipolis Shrine Club’s little cars are always a hit with those attending any parade. Here, one of three of the cars is pictured at the Mason Christmas parade.

Santa gives a wave atop a fire truck to end the New Haven Christmas parade.

Here, the children of the Mason United Methodist Church join the inn keeper to tell Mary and Joseph there was “No Room in the Inn.”

Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson and Little Miss Mason County Fair Mary Supple participated in the Bend Area Christmas parades on Saturday.

A police car of days gone by delight those attending the Christmas parade in Mason.

Santa made a quick change from riding on a fire truck in the New Haven parade, to going back to his sleigh in the Mason event.

