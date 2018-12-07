MASON — The high water of the mighty Ohio River did not stop Bend Area veteran organizations from remembering Pearl Harbor on Friday.

Members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven gathered at the Mason levee at noon to hold a ceremony to remember Dec. 7, 1941, the entry into World War II.

The groups annually throw a red, white, and blue wreath into the water to remember those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack. Although the men could not make their way to the dock due to the high water, the wreath was tossed from the boat launch ramp by 92-year-old Milford Mowrey, assisted by V.F.W. Commander Ray Varian.

Other members remained at the top of the hill for prayer and a gun salute. The ceremony ended with the playing of “Taps.”

Friday marked the 77th anniversary of when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched a surprise attack against the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. More than 2,400 Americans were killed.

A gun salute marked the 77th anniversary of Pearl Harbor during a ceremony Friday at the Mason levee. The ceremony was held by the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven and Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.8-PH-1_ne2018127155533214.jpg A gun salute marked the 77th anniversary of Pearl Harbor during a ceremony Friday at the Mason levee. The ceremony was held by the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven and Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason. Ninety-two year old Milford Mowrey, left, a member of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, is pictured as he prepares to throw a wreath into the Ohio River on Friday to remember those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 6, 1941. Also pictured is V.F.W. Commander Ray Varian. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.8-PH-2_ne2018127155536666.jpg Ninety-two year old Milford Mowrey, left, a member of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, is pictured as he prepares to throw a wreath into the Ohio River on Friday to remember those killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 6, 1941. Also pictured is V.F.W. Commander Ray Varian.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.