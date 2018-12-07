Guyan Creek Bridge closed Monday and Tuesday

MASON COUNTY — Guyan Creek Bridge in Mason County will be closed Monday and Tuesday for core drilling.

West Virginia Division of Highways recently announced the Guyan Creek Bridge on Blake Road, County Route 45-3 at the intersection with County Route 80, will be closed daily starting Monday, Dec. 10 at 8:30 a.m., so that core borings can be obtained. These will be used in developing plans for replacing the bridge.

To facilitate the required activities, the bridge will be closed to all traffic on Monday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day.

Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route in advance of these necessary bridge closure hours. Possible alternate routes are Union Ridge Road (County Route 1), Bryon Creek Road (County Route 1-11), or Ashton Upland Road (County Route 41).

Accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles.