Improvements coming to parking area near ball field

MASON — A town-owned lot will soon be improved to provide parking for high school baseball season, it was decided at the most recent Mason Town Council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager and Sharon Kearns.

Wahama High School Principal Kenny Bond and Wes Bumgarner of the school athletic boosters attended the meeting, where it was decided an agreement will be signed between the school and town for use of the open lot, located at the wastewater plant.

The lot will be used for parking for the adjacent J.C. Cook Ball Park, where the high school plays. While the school has already been using the lot, it is often muddy and unlevel. The athletic boosters recently received a $14,000 grant to purchase gravel for the lot.

Mayor Dennis said the town would have precedence over the lot if it is needed by the town. She said it is currently being used due to an upgrade project, but the project should be completed by January. She added the project contractor will level the lot when the project is done to make a good base for the school’s gravel.

Also during the meeting, Councilman Yeager said the police department has received a grant and several donations in order to purchase bullet proof vests. The grant will be presented on Dec. 14. He added the department’s Ford Taurus has also been repaired and is under warranty.

A house decorating contest will be held for the Christmas holiday, the council decided. Residents within the municipality have until Dec. 17 to enter the contest by calling the town hall at 304-773-5200. Judging will take place on Dec. 18, with prizes to include $100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to renew the present employee health insurance;

Approved a water project draw down in the amount of $3,299.96;

Approved a 9- by 13-foot sign for Rita Kay’s, pending information on the sign location;

Heard a report from the mayor that the next sidewalk phase will be replacing the curbs on existing sidewalks to make them ADA compliant; and,

Reported the recent auction brought $1,500 for the Dodge Charger, purchased by high bidder Donald Whitley, and $1,500 for the flatbed truck, purchased by high bidder Carson Farms.

The next meeting will be Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

