Christmas food basket tradition continues

POINT PLEASANT — The season of giving is in full swing and the Point Pleasant Fire Department (PPFD) is once again preparing Christmas food baskets for distribution to those in need this holiday season.

Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant shared the PPFD has been putting these food baskets together for at least 50 years, if not more. The baskets are filled with up with the fixings for a full Christmas dinner including items such as a ham, canned vegetables, boxed mashed potatoes, etc. Each year those in the community ranging from local residents, groups, businesses, schools, and churches get involved, giving donations for the food baskets.

For those who wish to donate to this cause, they can either drop off canned food donations or monetary donations at the PPFD or they can call Bryant at (304) 675-0256 to arrange a pick up. Any sort of donation is very much appreciated.

In result of all the community help each year, Bryant shared this program has always turned out successful. Members of the PPFD are able to fill around 200 plus food baskets each year and distribute them around their fire district on Christmas Eve morning.

One group of individuals involved with this program for the past several years are members of the First Church of God. Harrison Roe, of the First Church of God, shared around 15 years ago after Johnson’s Market closed in Point Pleasant he approached his ministry about contributing to the PPFD Christmas food basket giveaway as those at Johnson’s Market always did.

Member of the First Church of God began collecting donations for this year’s food baskets in November and will be accepting donations until Dec. 16 at their church. Individuals can give either a canned food donation, a monetary donation, or a check donation. Checks must be made out to Piggly Wiggly.

“There’s a need for this in Christmas time,” said Roe. “I am blessed to be able to help with my ministry.”

The PPFD will be accepting donations at the fire department up to Dec. 19-20, on Dec. 23, members of the PPFD will be putting together the food baskets for distribution the following morning.

Bryant shared he looks forward to this program each year as he has been helping with this initiative to provide those in need with food baskets for Christmas since he was a young child.

The last day for food basket sign ups will be this Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-noon at the PPFD located at 2309 Jackson Ave. in Point Pleasant. For those who wish to sign up, bring proof of income and residency.

Pictured are members of the Point Pleasant Fire Department and members of the First Church of God delivering donations for the PPFD annual Christmas food basket giveaway a few years ago. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/12/web1_12.5_PPR_FoodDonation.jpg Pictured are members of the Point Pleasant Fire Department and members of the First Church of God delivering donations for the PPFD annual Christmas food basket giveaway a few years ago.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.