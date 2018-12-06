Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

David Bonecutter, Charla Martin, and Tiffany Hersman, as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The request for two Mason County students to attend school in Jackson County for the 2018-19 school year.

Volunteers for Beale Elementary, Hannan Junior/Senior High, New Haven Elementary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, and Point Pleasant Primary School for the 2018- 19 school year.

Policy #0100- Definitions; Policy #0116- Affiliation; Policy #0141.2- Conflict of Interest; Policy #0142- Qualifications; Policy #0142.3- Orientation and Training; Policy #0148.1- Board-Staff Communications; Policy #0149- Access to Records.

Discuss and take possible action on Policy #2370.01-Virtual School, this is a new policy.

Family Medical Leave for Moriah Beach, teacher, New Haven Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The transfer of Sarah Starcher, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Ashton Elementary, to LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, job #213-524-P, effective 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Nancy Finnicum and Jeanette Sayre as substitute teachers for the 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Laura Beatty-Hall, secretary, Hannan JR/SR High, to secretary, Roosevelt Elementary, job #213-501-C, effective Nov. 29.

The transfer of Darrell Coyner, custodian, Beale Elementary, to custodian, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, job #502-822-C, effective Nov. 29.

The transfer of Laura Herdman, aide, central office itinerant, to aide, central office itinerant, job #001-053-I, effective Nov. 29.

The employment of Justin Litchfield, custodian, Wahama Junior/Senior High, job #503-710-C, effective Jan. 22, 2019.

The employment of Paula McCarty, aide, central office itinerant, job #001-043-I, effective Jan. 22, 2019.

The employment of Sarah Cook, Melissa Doss, and Sarah Roach as substitute cooks for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of James Edmonds, substitute custodian, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Amanda Evick and Mary Farley, as GEAR UP tutors, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, on an as needed basis, job #502-201-E, effective Nov. 29.

The employment of Laura Blain (Point Pleasant Intermediate School) and Kendi Morris (Beale Elementary), as early interventionist, on an as needed basis, job #001-066-E, effective Nov. 29.

The employment of Glen Hodges, junior high boys basketball coach, Hannan JR/SR High, job #501-008-S, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Christopher Noble, girls head varsity softball coach, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-221-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The Contracted Service Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Autism Services Center, to provide behavioral assessments, ABA interventions, and training and support for teachers and parents for the 2018-19 school year. Federal Special Education Funds will be the funding source.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check Numbers 102301-102417. Total Amount: $584,570.99.

The ratification of check number 102418, to Jared Billings, in the amount of $266.16. All yes votes from Bonecutter, Cossin, Shobe, and Tennant with an abstain from Billings.

The ratification of check number 102419, to Meagan Bonecutter, in the amount of $249.82. All yes votes from Billings, Cossin, Shobe, and Tennant with an abstain from Bonecutter.

In other business, an open public discussion was held at the beginning of the meeting regarding the creation of the 2019-20 school calendar.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education. office.