Bryant resumes role as fire chief

POINT PLEASANT — A familiar face has once again taken the role as fire chief for the Point Pleasant Fire Department (PPFD).

Jeremy Bryant has recently resumed his role as fire chief for the PPFD. After taking some time away, Bryant took the opportunity to return to the position as fire chief when it came available as the former fire chief JR Spencer decided to take another assignment within the department, explained Byrant.

On Jan. 31, Bryant stepped down as fire chief and Spencer took the reigns.

Though Bryant was no longer fire chief, he continued as an honorary member of the fire department, making himself available for training and other assistance if needed. As previously reported in the Point Pleasant Register, after stepping down as fire chief he had plans of simply enjoying a normal life with his family as well as continuing on in his day job as an account executive with radio stations K92, 94.1 QFM and 99.5 WBYG.

In January, Bryant was also given a certificate of appreciation from Gov. Jim Justice for his 25 total years of service to the PPFD, 20 of those years being fire chief. Bryant was just 20 years old when he first accepted the role as fire chief.

Bryant said being fire chief comes with a lot of responsibility, but he has spent the majority of his life working for the PPFD with 20 of those years acting as fire chief and was willing to step back into the role.

“I put my heart and soul into this department,” said Bryant.

Along with his fellow firemen, he wants to continue providing the community with high quality fire protection as they have for many years.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

