Mason County Family Christmas returns this Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — A community Christmas tradition will be making its return this weekend.

The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) together with other community agencies and individuals will be holding the Mason County Family Christmas this Saturday, Dec 8, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the old Central Elementary School gymnasium, located at 1200 Main Street in Point Pleasant. This event is free and open to the public.

Several activities are planned for the event. Cchildren will be able to get their picture taken with Santa, they will be able to make a special Christmas craft to take home with them, and they can get their faces painted. Also, members of the FRN will be providing refreshments, cookies and punch, for all.

Community organization volunteers will be in charge of the face painting station while other community agencies will be operating craft tables where the children can hand make Christmas ornaments to give to their parents as gifts or to decorate their Christmas trees at home.

“The Mason County Family Christmas is about the community pulling together to provide a good holiday experience for local children and their families,” said Greg Fowler, FRN executive director. “Over the past few years, we have created an atmosphere where parents can bring their children and enjoy the event. The event has grown each year and we expect that to be the case again.”

To schedule a table or for more information, call Greg Fowler at (304) 593-0072.

Erin Perkins contributed to this article.