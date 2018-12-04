A ‘Dandi’ success story

GLENWOOD — When travelers along Route 2 slow down to 45 miles per hour in Glenwood, they are passing by a business that is the heart of a community.

Trippett’s Dandi Mart (also known as Milt’s Mart) was honored by the Mason County Commission recently, as a longtime, locally owned business in the county. Invited to the recent commission meeting were Joseph Melton (Milt) Trippett, and his family.

Commissioner Rick Handley, on behalf of himself and Commissioners Tracy Doolittle and Sam Nibert, read through a history of Trippett’s before presenting Milt with a certificate of appreciation.

On Jan. 1, 1961, Milt and his father Tom, went into business as a Pure Oil station that would later become today’s Trippett’s Dandi Mart. In 1975, Milt and his wife Mary Jean purchased Tom’s part of the store and together became sole owners/operators of what was at one time a full-service gas station and garage. In the 1980’s, Trippett’s began the transition into a convenience store. After years of different affiliations with oil companies, it is also now a completely independently owned gas retailer as well, for those needing to top off their tanks.

In 1992, Mary Jean passed away, leaving Milt as sole operator. Today, at 76 years old, he continues to work full time and is continuously remodeling the store that’s become a local “one stop shop for hot food, deli, gas, groceries and more.”

Together with his family, including daughters Tammy and Vicki; his granddaughter Nikki, her husband AJ, children Ali and Eli; his grandson Jeff and wife Shaina, it truly is a family-run business, according to commissioners.

During the presentation, it was noted by commissioners, “Milt never hesitates to help out his community from individuals to organizations. Trippett’s has been opened for over 57 years and Milt says he will continue to work until he is 100 years old, and maybe then, he’ll slow down.”

The certificate of recognition read, in part, that it was to Milt and Trippett’s Dandi Mart for over 57 years of public service to the citizens of Mason County.

Pictured from left, Commissioner Rick Handley, AJ Powell, Tammy Trippett, Milt Trippett, Nikki Powell, Commissioners Tracy Doolittle and Sam Nibert.

Longtime Glenwood business, owner honored

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

