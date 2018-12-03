Annual Christmas Cantata set to return

POINT PLEASANT — A local cantata will be telling a Christmas tale through various vocal performances and narration this weekend.

The Mason County Community Cantata will be celebrating its 11th annual Christmas program on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 7 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and Cantata Director Larry Jones, advises guests to arrive early for optimal seating.

This year’s cantata is comprised of 25 voices with 14 local churches represented among these individuals. Along with the performers, many other individuals help bring the event together each year as well. The program for this year is titled, “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” which is composed by Russel Mauldin. The program will feature several traditional Christmas selections as well as original selections. Jones favorite selection is “The Greatest Story Ever Told.” The featured soloists for this program are Kendra Williams, Kevin Harper, Brandon Sweeney, and Anna Maria Butler. Also, cantata member John Machir has written, composed, and will be playing the piano for a selection titled “Come Unto Him.”

The event is free of charge, but an offering box will be available for guests at the entrance where the ushers stand. All proceeds will be going to the Mason County Homeless Shelter.

The cantata was formed 14 years ago by Jones. He had experienced a community cantata earlier in his life and when he moved to Point Pleasant he wanted to create a cantata. After finding other individuals with his same goals, the Mason County Community Cantata was formed with Jones as the director. The cantata performs a show for Easter and a show for Christmas yearly. Jones shared anyone who has a passion for singing is welcome to be a member. The members of the cantata self finance the organization and all the proceeds from their shows go to support any local individuals in need or local programs focused on helping those in need.

