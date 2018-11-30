Sewer study approved for U.S. 35 corridor

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission has approved entering into a contract to complete a feasibility study on the extension of sewer services along U.S. 35, taking into consideration the proposed Jellystone Park project and beyond.

The company performing the study is Terradon Corporation and the cost of the contract is $11,000 to be billed to the county. Teeradon has offices in Nitro, Lewisburg, Fayetteville and Clarksburg. Jason Asbury, representing Terradon at this week’s commission meeting, stated the study would take between one to two months to complete.

The contract proposal states “Terradon will perform a conceptual sanitary sewer design and study for a new sewer system and treatment plant in Mason County. The study will look at a cross county route to extend public sewer along the Route 35 corridor from Point Pleasant to the Thornton property. This is a conceptual study so assumptions will have to be made based on potential business that could locate along the corridor. This study will also include a conceptual design of a new sewer treatment plant to handle the influx of development proposed at the Thornton property. An engineers cost estimate will also be provided to outline potential construction cost of the proposed sanitary sewer infrastructure.”

Commissioners requested the study not stop at the Thronton property in Southside but extend to the county line, allowing for even further possible expansion of other potential development and residential needs.

Asbury requested the work on the study begin with a meeting with Mason County PSD officials to get their thoughts on sites for a possible sewage treatment plant and other topics related to extending sewer services along U.S. 35.

In other business:

Approved the following new hires in the Mason County Circuit Court Clerk’s office – Kristen Leport, Chelsi Canterbury, Amy Layne. Employment is effective Dec. 1.

County Administrator John Gerlach reported the heating and cooling had been placed inside the 4-H dining hall in Southside at a cost of $22,000. Though the county paid the costs up front, it was reimbursed by the dining hall committee’s fund set up to finance the project. Electric work remains to be done on the hall.

Commissioners reminded the community of the McCormick Family Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to be held on Sunday, Dec. 2, 11:30 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Each meal costs $5 and consists of spaghetti, bread, salad, and a dessert. The meals will be available as either dine-in or carry-out. The proceeds for this dinner will be going to West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Brian McCormick’s family as McCormick was recently injured in a car accident.

Mitch Balahan, who works with students placed in work-study situations, also approached the commissioners about the county being a possible work site for students, some of which have special needs. Balahan, who runs programs that work with Mason County Schools and other counties, will return to the next meeting with a proposal.

Commissioners also honored Milt Trippett and family and their long-time county business, Trippett’s Dandi Mart in Glenwood. More on this in an upcoming edition.

In addition to Gerlach and County Clerk Diana Cromley, attending this week’s meeting were Commissioners Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/11/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-30.jpg

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.