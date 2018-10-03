Wahama Homecoming plans

MASON — It will be a nostalgic Homecoming week for the Wahama White Falcons next week, with some events of years gone by returning, as well as a new addition.

The Homecoming parade will be returning to Friday afternoon, after years of having it on Thursday evening. That will open Thursday evening for the return of the pep rally and bonfire on the football field at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. in New Haven, and will go down Fifth Street from the Layne Street intersection, and conclude past the town hall. Students from New Haven Elementary School will walk to the area of the New Haven United Methodist Church to watch the event. Parade entries will then make their way to Mason, where the parade will begin at Faith Baptist Church and proceed through town.

A new event will be added to Friday’s pre-game this year.

“Falcon Fest” will begin at 5 p.m. in the commons area, which is located on the Walmart side of the school. It is the senior project of Lexi Layne.

Layne said she has always been interested in music, and wanted to do something as her senior project that would bring the community together. “Falcon Fest” is a concert that will feature three local bands, The Gypsy Hillbillies, Next Level, and J2, all of which contain Wahama alumni. Admission is free.

Layne said she has pre-sold t-shirts and there will be a donation box set up, with proceeds going to the school’s scholarship fund. The concert will be moved to the gymnasium if it rains.

Homecoming events will actually start this Sunday, with a powder puff football game, featuring girls from all grades. It will begin at 1 p.m. with the seventh grade pitted against the eighth grade. Freshmen will be matched with juniors at 1:30 p.m., and sophomores against seniors at 2 p.m. Winners’ games will be played at 2:30 and 3 p.m., although the times might change if a class does not have enough players and must forfeit.

On Wednesday, it will be the male students’ turn to try their hand at the “He-Man Volleyball” contest. Classes will once again be paired against each other to find the winners at the end of the evening. The games will begin at 6:30 p.m.

All of the events lead up to Friday night’s football match against South Gallia. At halftime, the Homecoming queen will be announced from among the three senior candidates, Heaven Bush, Emily VanMatre, and Grace Haddox. Serving as attendants are Olivia Johnson, junior; Autumn Beckner, sophomore; Kailyn Weaver, freshman; Makenna Harrison, eighth grade; and Lillian Bowles, seventh grade.

The Homecoming dance will be held Oct. 13.

Students will also hold “dress up” days next week, including America Monday (red, white and blue); Cartoon Tuesday (dress like a character or wear a shirt with a specific character); Wake-Up Wednesday (pajamas); Class Color Thursday (students will wear their specific class color); and Spirit Friday (red and white).

