Plans to celebrate 4-H Week

MASON COUNTY — Members of Mason County 4-H will be celebrating National 4-H week with their annual kick-off event and promotional projects.

Lorrie Wright, WVU extension agent, shared National 4-H week will be held from Oct. 7 – 11 and she has invited all members of Mason County 4-H to be involved. Wright said the 4-H clubs have been working on displays based on the theme “Inspire Kids To Do.” She explained the displays are being showcased around the city such as at local schools and at stores along Main Street.

Also, the Mason County Team Community Leaders (TCL) will be hosting a National 4-H week kick-off event for Mason County 4-H members at Skatesville USA in Gallipolis, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 6 from 2 – 4 p.m. Wright said for each yearly kick off event, they always try to do a different activity.

The Mason County 4-H program has 21 clubs currently and Wright explained 4-H is much more than showing animals at the fair. Those involved in 4-H can explore several different areas of interests. She commented a lot of children within the program are exposed to several activities and concepts that children may not be introduced to outside of the 4-H program.

“4-H, I believe, is the oldest youth development program…it has so many benefits, I can’t name just one,” said Wright.

She shared 4-H is the type of program in which the whole family can be involved in and it is free.

Wright commented the 4-H program is focused on S.T.E.M learning activities, so this Friday, Oct. 6, she will be visiting Beale Elementary School to conduct a National 4-H Youth Science Challenge developed by Google and WVU Extension Service called “Code Your World.” Wright said the activity will be a hands on science activity that will appeal to fourth-eighth grade students. The goal of the activity, commented Wright, is to get these children interested in not only science, but also the 4-H program.

Wright shared TCL members will be set up near the West Virginia State Farm Museum during its annual Country Fall Festival this weekend selling pumpkins. She commented all of the proceeds raised will be going towards the completion of the 4-H dining hall.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

