What’s new at Krodel Park?

Right off the Robert and Louise Claflin Walking Trail at Krodel Park is a new gazebo. The gazebo was fully funded by the Claflin Foundation and will be maintained by its board members. The area where the gazebo has been added is known as “Claflin Corner” and more additions may be coming in the future, such as picnic tables. “Claflin Corner” is a shaded area where those visiting Krodel Park can have a spot to relax.

