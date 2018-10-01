Battle Days Royalty chosen

POINT PLEASANT — “The Greatest Show” was performed by 14 young ladies and gentlemen who participated in the 19th annual Miss Battle Days Queen and Court Pageant on Sunday.

This year’s pageant, held at The Mason County Board of Education Building, opened with participants in a dance number to music from “The Greatest Showman” followed by the competition in six divisions.

New this year was a “Mrs. Division.” Selected as the first Mrs. Battle Days is Mrs. Delyssa Edwards, sponsored by her family; first runner-up is Mrs. Amanda Fellure also sponsored by family and friends.

The title of Miss Battle Days was awarded to Emma Rice, daughter of Olin and Jonna Rice of Point Pleasant. Paul’s Exon sponsored the 2018 Queen. First runner-up was Ally Harper, daughter of Kevin and Vanessa Harper of Point Pleasant. Ally was sponsored by Angie Cline Zimmerman, Realtor. Samantha White was named Most Photogenic. Sponsored by WV Foot Care Specialists Empowers Empire and Who New Formalwear, Samantha’s parents are Dr. John B. White and Kristee Montgomery-White.

Young Miss Battle Days honors went to Addyson Stein, daughter of RF and Aimee Stein of Gallipolis Ferry. She was sponsored by Stover Trucking. Jada Bowman received both the Most Photogenic and First runner-up awards. She is the daughter of Brad and Nichole Richards of Point Pleasant and sponsored by her family.

Gracyn Stein was named Junior Miss Battle Days. She is the daughter of RF and Aimee Stein of Gallipolis Ferry and was sponsored by Stover Trucking. First Runner-Up was Jada Cossin, daughter of Ryan Cossin and Carla Cossin of Point Pleasant, Jada is sponsored by her family. Most Photogenic was Loralei Smith, daughter of Dr. John B. White and Kristee Montgomery-White and sponsored by her family.

The 2018 Little Mister Battle Days is Weston Stein, son of RF and Aimee Stein of Gallipolis Ferry. First Runner-up was Bentley Gardner, son of David and Lurinda Gardner of Point Pleasant and 2nd Runner-up was Drake Gardner, son of David and Lurinda Gardner of Point Pleasant.

The 2018 Little Miss Battle Days is Berklee Bonecutter, daughter of John and Meagan Bonecutter of Point Pleasant.

The People’s Choice Awards went to Samantha White and Emma Rice.

Emcees for the afternoon were Brandy Barkey Sweeney, who is also the pageant director and local radio personality, Jerry Barkey.

Relinquishing their titles, were 2017 Miss Battle Days Kate Henderson, Young Miss Battle Days Kira Henderson, Junior Miss Battle Days Reghan Cossin, Little Mr. Battle Days Ben Supple, and Little Miss Battle Days Kylinn Finnicum. When interviewed, the activities most enjoyed by the Queen and Court were the parades, Colonial Ball, food and the bonds they created with each other.

Making the difficult queen selections were judges Connie Mercer, Josh Willington and Lara Zacharia. Julie Bronsky served as the auditor.

The pageant is sponsored and supported by many area businesses and former winners and individuals. This year’s sponsors included People’s Bank, M & Z Boutique, Delyssa Edwards (2000 Young Miss), Tiffany Crum Hussell (2002 Young Miss,2005 Miss), Heather Crum Peaytt (2005 Young Miss), Addyson Stein (2012 Little Miss, 2016 Junior Miss), Gracyn Stein (2014 Little Miss), Marketta Crum, Hannabug Chocolates, Victoria’s Prom and bridal and Breanna Ball.

All Proceeds go to the Toys for Kids Program and help provide Christmas toys and gifts for local children.

Special appreciation was expressed to the Battle Days Committee, Mason County Board of Education, Brandon Sweeney, Jerry Barkey, The Wolf 93.1, Jericho Self Storage and Delany Bronsky.

You can visit with the 2018 Royalty as they participate in the Battle Days Festival events this Friday-Sunday at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in the downtown area of Point Pleasant. Included in this year’s festival activities will be Saturday’s parade which begins at 11 a.m. on Main Street in Point Pleasant.

