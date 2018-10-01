Students helping those in need

POINT PLEASANT — Students of Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) have been working hard to provide care packages to victims of Hurricane Florence.

PPIS Patriot Choir Director Sarah Thompson shared her choir students, along with Alicia Bentz and Katie Burns fourth grade classes, have been assembling care packages filled with various personal hygiene products for flood victims who have been displaced from their homes in North Carolina in result of Hurricane Florence.

Thompson encouraged these students and their families to collect and donate personal hygiene items up through Tuesday, Oct. 2. She commented she asked each of her 100 students to bring in one bag of items and after just a few days, that goal was met. With more care packages to be made, Thompson shared they will exceed their goal.

Thompson said one of her choir students Delaney Roberts, PPIS sixth grader and 2018 Miss Pre-Teen Hurricane Fourth of July, was an important key source for this project. She explained Roberts’ pageant director shared a post on her Facebook regarding the need for personal hygiene products for victims of Hurricane Florence. Once Roberts’ mother saw the post, she shared it as well to where Thompson saw the post. Thompson explained once she saw the post, she decided collecting personal hygiene products and donating them to Hurricane Florence victims would be a good community service project for her students. She commented she has her students do a community service project each spring as well.

Thompson explained her students are always willing and happy to lend their helping hands when it comes to benefiting others.

“I have awesome kids, anything I ask of them, they do. They never hesitate to help others,” said Thompson.

She commented even when her students do not have the means to give a lot, they will still find a way to pay a good deed forward.

Collecting supplies for Hurricane Florence relief

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

