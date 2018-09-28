Coalition discusses town hall, logic model

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) recently met making plans for the upcoming town hall and continuing discussion on a logic model for the organization.

The ACE’s and Foster Care Town Hall is currently set for Oct. 21, 6 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene. John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter, Wayne Bailey, Children’s Home Society Safe at Home Program Supervisor, and Tim White, Regional Prevention Coordinator at Prestera Center, will be working to put the program together. Machir will be contacting Necco about their participation and White will be contacting Dr. Michael Brummage.

To complete the youth portion of the survey for the coalition’s logic model, youth surveys are being sent to the schools. The logic model is to be completed and turned in by the end of the month. The purpose of the logic model is to utilize data to allocate resources according to the needs that the coalition identifies with specific measurable outcomes.

Reduced PRIDE surveys will be sent to Greg Fowler, executive director of the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN), and Bree Ramey, of WorkForce West Virginia Career Center, to use the surveys at Teen Institute as well as get them to the school district in order to gather necessary data.

In other business, representatives of the Loved Ones Support Group have invited members of the Mason County EMS and the Mason County Ministerial Association to join the coalition. Though an EMS member was not in attendance, information was provided to the organization to include in the packets that are given out when EMS responds to a drug overdose call. Also, Loved Ones Online has videos intended for teenagers available for events like Teen Institute which might be very useful for youth.

Since Rita Darst left her position at Prestera Center, there has not been representation at the coalition meetings. A coalition member is needed to stop by and check in at Prestera Center. White suggested the coalition members should contact Karen Yost at Prestera Center and have her attend the next meeting and answer questions about the program.

The State Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) conference has been postponed until the spring and Teen Institute is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 19 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant.