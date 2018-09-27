Prom event welcomes many from across region

OHIO VALLEY — This Saturday, the third annual Jesus Prom will be making its return.

The prom will take place from 6-8 pm. at the First Church of God in Point Pleasant in the large building beside the church. Food will be provided. The event is for anyone who has special needs, ages 13 and up. Entry to the prom is free and family and/or caretakers are invited to attend as well. Registrations are still being accepted, prom goers can even register on the day of the prom.

Prom goers are welcome to arrive at 5 p.m., boutonnieres and corsages will be provided and pictures will be taken. Ladies will be able to get their hair, nails, and make-up done. Also, there will be a few dresses available in various sizes for those in need of one.

Adria Patterson shared organizers of this event are her husband Pastor Bob Patterson and members of the congregation of the First Church of God.

She commented there is no limit on who attends the prom. Along with those from Mason County, prom goers attending can be from Gallia, Meigs, Jackson, and Athens counties or even further.

“Pastor Bob was led to begin this outreach three years ago as a way to share the love of Christ with a group of people who are generally forgotten by society, this is an event that is catered to those who have physical and mental handicaps. We love on each guest and their families and caregivers and pamper them with hair setting, nails, makeup, pictures, music, food and dancing,” said Adria.

She shared each year the prom has seen an increase in attendance.

Adria commented additional sponsors for this year’s event are Solid Rock Studios, Deanna Stewart Photography, and Petal Pushers Flowers and Gifts.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

