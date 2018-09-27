Raising awareness of breast cancer

Members of the Mason County CEOS shared a proclamation on Thursday with the Mason County Commission declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness month and the commissioners approved. The Mason County CEOS have events planned throughout the month. Today (Friday) at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant the Mason County CEOS is sponsoring a wreath hanging ceremony and Pink Luncheon. The wreath hanging ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon at noon. Those pictured include Commissioners Rick Handley, Tracy Doolittle, and Sam Nibert along with Mason County CEOS President Clinedda Austin and Mason County CEOS members Helen Lyons, Jackie Scarberry, Anne Byus, and Yvonne Fetty.

Members of the Mason County CEOS shared a proclamation on Thursday with the Mason County Commission declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness month and the commissioners approved. The Mason County CEOS have events planned throughout the month. Today (Friday) at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant the Mason County CEOS is sponsoring a wreath hanging ceremony and Pink Luncheon. The wreath hanging ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon at noon. Those pictured include Commissioners Rick Handley, Tracy Doolittle, and Sam Nibert along with Mason County CEOS President Clinedda Austin and Mason County CEOS members Helen Lyons, Jackie Scarberry, Anne Byus, and Yvonne Fetty. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0928.StandAlone.jpg Members of the Mason County CEOS shared a proclamation on Thursday with the Mason County Commission declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness month and the commissioners approved. The Mason County CEOS have events planned throughout the month. Today (Friday) at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant the Mason County CEOS is sponsoring a wreath hanging ceremony and Pink Luncheon. The wreath hanging ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon at noon. Those pictured include Commissioners Rick Handley, Tracy Doolittle, and Sam Nibert along with Mason County CEOS President Clinedda Austin and Mason County CEOS members Helen Lyons, Jackie Scarberry, Anne Byus, and Yvonne Fetty. Erin Perkins | OVP