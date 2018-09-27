‘Fall Sing-A-Long’ to benefit ‘Jubilee’

HARTFORD — A fundraiser to benefit the 2019 Bend Area Gospel Jubilee will be held Oct. 6, beginning at 2 p.m., at the Father’s House Church fellowship hall in Hartford.

The “Fall Sing-A-Long” will feature 16 individual and group singers, a silent auction, and plenty of food for sale, according to Evelyn Roush, promoter of the jubilee.

Singers for the event will include individuals Riley Springston, John Hesson, Ron Shamblin, Jr., Ed Caldwell, Barbara Zuspan, Randy Parsons, Mike Cadle, and Tammy McCallister. Groups singing will be the Kearns Family, Rick and Ginny Towe, Jubilee Trio, Justified, David and Sheila Bowen, Clotis and Delores Hart, Still Blessed Family, and Adam and Miranda Roush.

The silent auction will include items set out for bid. The person having written the highest price for an item at 7:30 p.m. will be able to claim their prize.

Food choices for sale will be hotdogs, barbecues, chicken and noodles, and vegetable beef soup. There will also be a variety of pies, cookies and drinks.

The 29th annual Bend Area Gospel Jubilee will be held June 3 through 8 at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds in Cottageville, WV.

For additional information, contact Roush at 304-882-2049.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

