FRN discusses Teen Institute, upcoming events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) recently met discussing plans for the upcoming Teen Institute as well as other approaching events in the community.

Teen Institute is set for Friday, Oct. 19 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. The event is open to selected fifth, sixth, 10th, 11th, and 12th Mason County students.

Greg Fowler, executive director of the FRN, explained the event will be having some returning activities such as simulation drunk driving goggles, a discussion with Lakin Correctional Center inmates, interaction with drug dogs, and teen court registration along with a mock trial. A few other activities will be a discussion on healthy eating, a discussion on sexual abuse prevention, and two separate activities coordinated by representatives from CASA and Mountain State Healthy Families (MSHF) regarding healthy communication.

John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter, shared he and representatives are coordinating with the school district to try and plan a magnet event for homeless youth and to figure out the count for those in the district who meet the HUD definition of homelessness. Also, they are coordinating with Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) for donated items for the event as well as the school district to set up collection points for incentive items to be used during the event such as hats, gloves, socks, and blankets.

Also, an open house will be held at Ashton Elementary school on Wednesday, Sept. 27; MSHF will be holding its “Circle of Parents” event on Wednesday, Oct. 24; and the Sugar Plum Stroll will be held in Point Pleasant on Saturday, Nov. 3.

In other business, Machir reported the “Point in Time Count” is in planning stages and those in involved are working to assemble volunteers. The group is looking to have at least 64 volunteers to cover eight areas in Mason County in order to count homeless individuals without shelter in January 2019.

Bree Ramey of WorkForce West Virginia Career Center reported there are several spots currently open in her department, Career Connections. Also, she shared 112 children are signed up for Christmas and three more sign up dates are left. She explained the Mason County Baby Pantry is in need of toddler beds, mattresses, single beds, and cribs.

Dorinda Deem, WIC Program representative, reported as of Oct. 1, WIC will have a new brand design and has new approved shopping guides containing foods such as yogurt, pasta, and more choices of fruits and vegetables.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

