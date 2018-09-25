Senior events planned for October

MASON COUNTY — A “Fall Fling” senior dance, Heritage Queen contest, and participation in the Battle Days parade will highlight activities for senior citizens during October.

The Heritage Queen contest will take place Oct. 5, 10 a.m., at the Gene Salem Senior Center on Second Street in Point Pleasant. Contestants must be at least 60 years old and have been a resident of Mason County for five or more years. Entry forms must be turned in to Ann Dalton by Sept. 28.

The winner’s name will be drawn from all entries. The 2018 Heritage Queen, along with past queens, will be riding on the Mason County Action Group float in the Battle Days parade. The parade will be held Oct. 6, 11 a.m., on Main Street in Point Pleasant.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings will be the emcee for the contest. It is hosted by the action group and Point Pleasant Women’s Club, and sponsored by local businesses.

The “Fall Fling” senior dance will be held Oct. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gene Salem center. It is open to the public.

There will be music, dancing, and door prizes. The event is free to those 60 years and over. For those under 60, the price for admission and food is $5.

Other events at the Point Pleasant center will be a “Medicare Minutes” presentation by Ann Dalton on Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m., and a Halloween party on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

A Halloween party will be held at the Mason Senior Center on Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Ann Dalton will make her “Medicare Minutes” presentation on Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

October 15 begins the 2018 Medicare open enrollment period, which continues through Dec. 7.

Anyone needing assistance finding information, or getting answers to questions on Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medigap, or long-term care insurance, can contact Ann Dalton. She is a State Health Insurance Program or “SHIP” counselor. Dalton can give information and advocate for preventive health benefits paid by Medicare.

She can also help beneficiaries and their families understand the Medicare prescription drug coverage, and can answer questions and help resolve concerns about medical bills, insurance claims, and Medicare summary notices. Dalton can meet by telephone or in person. She can be reached at (304) 675-2369. Dalton is also available to make presentations about Medicare to groups in the community.

Both senior centers, as well as the action group business office, will be closed Oct. 8 in observance of Columbus Day.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

