Body found along river bank in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — A body was found along the Ohio River bank in Middleport on Sunday evening according to a news release from the Middleport Police Department.

According to Police Chief Bruce Swift, officers from the Middleport Police Department, with the assistance of the Middleport Fire Department, were searching the river bank for a missing person when the discovery was made. The search was being conducted for a female who has been missing since Tuesday, according to Swift.

Meigs County Coroner Dr. Whitely was called to the scene.

No positive identification of the body was made at the scene. The body was taken to Montgomery County for an autopsy and positive identification.

Additional information will be provided by The Daily Sentinel as it is made available.

