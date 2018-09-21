Mason moves to second phase of wastewater upgrade project

MASON — The Mason Town Council solidified plans for the second phase of a wastewater upgrade project during the most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Emily Henry, Marty Yeager, Becky Pearson and Sharon Kearns.

The council members agreed to prioritize their wants for the project, contingent upon the money that will be made available. First will be the rehabilitation or replacement of sewer lines going to present customers throughout the municipality.

Mayor Dennis said a few sewer lines have been replaced since she has been in office and those lines, following inspection, might be rehabilitated and not replaced.

Also on the list is the possible extension of the sewer lines to include new customers above and/or below town. The mayor said residents in those areas will be polled to see if sewer availability is wanted before any action is taken.

The sidewalk project was also discussed and it was announced that Bob’s Market has been granted a fourth entrance by the state, with the business paying the added cost.

The mayor said while she did not have an opinion either way regarding the extra entrance, the Division of Highways, which is funding 80 percent of the project, had rejected the addition. She added the state overrode that decision.

In other action, the council:

Donated $100 to the Wahama Scholarship 5K Run;

Announced groundbreaking for the new Ohio Valley Bank branch, near Walmart, for Sept. 25 at 11:30 a.m.;

Approved draw-downs as presented by Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development;

Approved the purchase of a portable sound system;

Heard a report from the mayor, following an executive session, that council members should abide by the same rules as employees regarding social media and guidelines;

Tabled the first readings of park and noise ordinances;

Agreed to rearrange the ordinance book and place outdated ordinances into a separate binder; and,

Heard a report that a sewer problem behind the strip mall near Walmart is not the fault of the town or the restaurants, but of the property owner.

The next meeting will be Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

