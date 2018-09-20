Mothman festival brings in thousands

POINT PLEASANT — The 17th Annual Mothman Festival, once again, drew a crowd of thousands.

Festival Founder Jeff Wamsley said, “We are estimating every bit of 12,000 or more (people) this year…We are excited about the great turnout and the fact that we (and the police) can have a crowd this large with no problems or issues. People are visiting from literally all over the world and were so impressed with the friendliness and welcoming atmosphere that Point Pleasant extended them, I heard this comment time and time again during the festival.”

Wamsley explained in the past the crowds typically, on Saturday of the festival, begin to build around 11 a.m. or noon, however, this year a larger influx began around 10 a.m. He commented more people have been coming in on Friday for the kick starter events.

The new element to this year’s festival, the Fallout 76 fan event, was a successful addition.

Wamsley said, “The Fallout 76 people were also impressed with Point Pleasant. When you have possibly the biggest game developer on the planet visit your town and comment on how cool it is, well, that’s something, and for the festival and museum to be involved with them is extremely huge for us. We are looking forward to a busy future with them.”

The outside festival events were a big hit for the festival goers as well. Wamsley commented the TNT area hayrides on Saturday of the festival sold out and the TNT area bus tours sold out on the Saturday tours and on the Sunday tours had only a few empty seats.

Wamsley explained the Mothman Festival has many people behind the scenes who aid in making this event so successful.

He said, “I can’t say enough about Butch Bonecutter and his city crew, these guys go above and beyond to make sure things are going as planned, Jon and Jay Parrack for keeping things in tact as far as our insurance coverage etc., and Renae Riffle and her crew at the senior citizens center for driving shuttles to Krodel Park, we can’t thank them enough.”

Also, Mothman Festival sponsors this year included Mayor Brian Billings and the City of Point Pleasant, Mason County Action Group – Senior Services, Mason County Career Center, Mason County Tourism – Americorp, Red’s Rollen Garage, Thomas Do-It Center, Mason County Commission, Potters Wheel Pentecostals, Quality Inn – Gallipolis, Ohio, Art and Janet Hartley, People’s Bank, City National Bank, and the Lowe Hotel.

Wamsley shared he and fellow organizers of the Mothman Festival are “looking forward to a bigger and better festival next year” which is set for Sept. 20 and Sept. 21, 2019.

The line stayed long for festival goers wanting to visit the Mothman Museum. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0918.Mothman2.jpg The line stayed long for festival goers wanting to visit the Mothman Museum. Festival goers made it one of their priorities to take a picture with the Mothman statue while at the festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0918.Mothman.jpg Festival goers made it one of their priorities to take a picture with the Mothman statue while at the festival.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

