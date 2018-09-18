Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show held in Racine

RACINE — Despite the rainy weather, more than two dozen vehicles were on display during the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show held during Racine’s Party in the Park.

The annual event is hosted by Hill’s Automotive, Home National Bank, Napa Washington Group, and Martin Senour Paint.

Winners of the awards were as follows:

Older Best of Show — Jeff Hill, 1969 Mustang

Older Runner-up Best of Show — Bud and Linda Blosser, 1978 Trans AM

Newer Best of Show (1985+) — Hanna Batten, 1998 Gran Prix GTP

Newer Runner-up Best of Show (1985+) — Robert Jordan, 2010 Mustang 437R

Mayor’s Choice — Kyle Mees, 1971 Nova SS

Fireman’s Choice — Jeff Hill, 1969 Mustang

Volunteer Choice — Bob Spaun 2010 Coaster Jeep

People’s Choice — Hanna Batten, 1998 Gran Prix GTP

Best Custom Interior — Mike Walker, 1968 Chevelle

Best Ford — Matt Hall, 2011 F150

Best GM — Mike Walker, 1968 Chevelle

Best Mopar — Bill Amberger, 1978 Magnum

Best Truck — Ronnie Williams, 1993 Chevy S10

Best Original — Mark Sikorski, 1964 Mercury Monatray

The Top 25 for the show were as follows: Jeff Hill, 1969 Mustang; Bud and Linda Blosser, 1978 Trans AM; Charlotte Wamsley, 1966 Corvette; Robert Jordan, 2010 Mustang 437R; Kyle Mees, 1971 Nova SS; Ryan Brothers, 2004 GTO; Dave Shain, 2010 HHR; Hanna Batten, 1998 Gran Prix GTP; Mike Walker, 1968 Chevelle; Janet Hively, 1996 Sunfire; Bruce Pittenger, 2014 Corvette; Matt Hall, 2011 F150; Jerry Philips, 2011 Corvette; Bill Amberger, 1978 Magnum; Ronnie Williams, 1993 Chevy S10; Mark Sikorski, 1964 Mercury Monatray; Rick Miller, 1964 Chevy C10; Justin Smith, 2000 Civic; Roger Shoultz, 1957 Morris Minor; Dick Wamsley, 1957 Belair; Steve Nibert, 1940 Chevy 2 door sedan; Gary Wilford, Chevy Nova; John Campbell, 2007 Infinity G35; Tim Dexter, 2006 Honda Civic S1; and Kyle Johnson, 1999 Corvette.

Helping out with the event were members of the Southern Boys Basketball team, who directed traffic, and 4-H members, who sold tickets.

Each year scholarships are presented to area seniors as a result of the annual car show. The Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarships are awarded as part of the senior award days at the area high schools.

Results as provided by Hill’s Classic Cars.

More than two dozen vehicles took part in the annual Cruisin' Saturday Night Car Show during Racine's annual Party in the Park.