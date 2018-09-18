Two arrested at traffic stop

MASON — A traffic stop in Mason Saturday night led to the arrest of two people, and the confiscation of several grams of suspected drugs, a loaded gun, and other items.

Arrested were Howard M. Beasley, Jr., 50, and Laci D. Gordon, 31, both of Ravenswood.

Beasley was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (times two), and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Gordon was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (times two). All are felony charges.

Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney said he and Patrolman Clayton Gibbs stopped a Dodge 1500 truck on Second Street for having no motor vehicle inspection sticker. The chief said Beasley did not provide a driver’s license or form of identification, and upon investigation, was found to allegedly be driving on suspended license.

Mason Patrolmen Tyler Doss and Austen Toler were called to the scene to assist, and upon searching the vehicle, the officers found 6.66 grams of suspected methamphetamines and 4.01 grams of suspected marijuana. Also reportedly found were a loaded handgun, scales, drug paraphernalia, and $231 cash, the chief stated.

Both were arrested and taken to the Western Regional Jail, where they remained as of Tuesday morning.

Chief McKinney said with his department being back up to full staff, officers will be working more nighttime hours to keep the citizens of Mason safe.

Beasley https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_Howard-Beasley.jpg Beasley Gordon https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_Laci-Gorden.jpg Gordon