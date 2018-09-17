Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Kimberly Bond, Jonathon Bonecutter, Matthew Douthit, Maria Eshenaur, and Brianne Solomon, as approved drivers. Their driving records have been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Out of state travel for John Bonecutter, Jed Ott, James Casto, David Bonecutter, and Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High Wrestling team, to travel to Lake Norman, North Carolina, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2018. Funding source will be PPJ/SHS Wrestling Boosers.

Out of state travel for John Bonecutter, Jed Ott, James Casto, David Bonecutter, and Point Pleasant JR/SR High Wrestling team, to travel to Maderia, Ohio, Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, 2019. PPJ/SHS Wrestling Boosters will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for John Bonecutter, Jed Ott, James Casto, David Bonecutter and the Point Pleasant JR/SR High Wrestling team, to travel to Johnson City, Tennessee, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 2019. PPJ/SHS Wrestling Boosters will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for Rachel Reynolds, Teresa Murphy, and Wahama Junior/Senior High Choir to travel to Washington D.C., June 7 — June 9, 2019. Funding source will be Wahama JR/SR High Choir Boosters.

Volunteers from Beale Elementary, Hannan Junior/Senior High, Leon Elementary, Mason County Career Center, New Haven Elementary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, PPJ/SHS, Point Pleasant Primary, Roosevelt Elementary, and Wahama JR/SR High, for the 2018/19 school year.

Discuss and take possible action on Policy #2431- Interscholastic Athletics.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Sarah Starcher, teacher, Ashton Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave, effective Sept. 13, 2018.

The resignation of Don Bower, principal, Leon Elementary, effective Sept. 21, 2018, due to retirement.

The employment of the following substitute teachers: Heather Conkey, Dorinda Deem, Leslie Hipes, and Timothy Huffman.

Grant Family Medical Leave for Samuel Saunders, maintenance department, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave, effective Sept. 13, 2018.

The resignation of Rita Cordell, Skills USA advisor, effective Aug. 28, 2018.

The resignation of Gavin Mattox, junior high boys track coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, effective Aug. 22, 2018.

The lowest submitted proposal from Mid-Atlantic Construction, Inc., in the amount of $13,850.00, to complete needed repairs to the storage building located at Roosevelt Elementary School. Funding will be provided by the automobile insurance company of the driver responsible for damages.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 101443 through 101548 and purchase card check numbers 2413 thru 2414. Total Amount: $591,839.04.

A special personnel meeting is scheduled for this evening, Sept. 18, 4 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.