WHS shows team spirit

The Wahama White Falcon football team, band, cheerleaders and mascot marched through the halls of New Haven Elementary School Friday morning to share their team spirit for that evening’s football game. With the band playing “Stand Up and Cheer,” the elementary students got to see what it might be like to take part in a high school organization, while the older students were able to represent themselves as role models for the younger set.

