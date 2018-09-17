Dalton named 2018 PPHS Homecoming Queen

The 2017 Point Pleasant High School Homecoming Queen Cierra Porter crowned Leann Dalton as the 2018 PPHS Homecoming Queen at halftime of Friday night’s week four football contest between the Big Blacks and Herbert Hoover. Point Pleasant remained unbeaten with a 53-21 victory.

The 2017 Point Pleasant High School Homecoming Queen Cierra Porter crowned Leann Dalton as the 2018 PPHS Homecoming Queen at halftime of Friday night’s week four football contest between the Big Blacks and Herbert Hoover. Point Pleasant remained unbeaten with a 53-21 victory. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0918.StandAlone.jpg The 2017 Point Pleasant High School Homecoming Queen Cierra Porter crowned Leann Dalton as the 2018 PPHS Homecoming Queen at halftime of Friday night’s week four football contest between the Big Blacks and Herbert Hoover. Point Pleasant remained unbeaten with a 53-21 victory.