Scenes from the 2018 Mothman Festival

Two River Junction performing at the Mothman Festival.

Some easy listening music in the midst of the Mothman Festival.

The guest speakers from the event were available for festival goers to visit.

People were welcome to dress up for the Mothman Festival.

Children were able to take a zip line ride on Main Street.

Festival goers made it one of their priorities to take a picture with the Mothman statue.

Many people wore costumes to the Mothman Festival.

Those who dress up for the Mothman Festival make it much more unique.

Festival goers were able to browse several sorts of booths.

Tie-dyed Mothman tee-shirts were sold at this vendor’s booth.

A haunted maze at the Mothman Festival was setting off a Halloween vibe.

Festival goers standing in line at the West Virginia State Farm Museum waiting to go on a Mothman hayride.

Main Street was packed full with festival goers for the Mothman Festival.