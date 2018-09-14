Mothman Festival entertainment, guest speakers

POINT PLEASANT — Main Street slowly started to fill up with vendor’s tents and Mothman Festival goers on Friday, preparing for the weekend’s activities.

The 2018 17th Annual Mothman Festival kicked off on Friday evening at 6 p.m., at the historic state theater, where three features from the Small Town Monsters were shown.

Today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) will be filled with various activities for festival goers to enjoy such as the Mothman 5K, the Mothman Hayride, the TNT bus tours, visiting the Mothman Museum and the Mothman statue, stopping by the local shops on Main Street along with the vendors, joining in on cosplay fun, and experiencing the Fallout 76 fan event.

For the official opening of the Mothman Festival this morning, at 10 a.m., Mayor Brian Billings along with other notable festival speakers will be giving welcoming words to the festival goers.

The live entertainment schedule for the festival is as follows:

Saturday: 11 a.m., Dangerous Cookies; 12:30 p.m., Stephanie & Mark IV; 2 p.m., Riverside Cloggers; 3:30 p.m., Flatrock Revival; 5 p.m., Two River Junction; 6:30 p.m., 5:42; 8 p.m., Maggie.

Sunday: noon, Band of Brothers; 1:30 p.m., Dragon’s Eye; 3 p.m., Creek Don’t Rise; 2 p.m. Fish Fisher (this performance will be in front of the Mason County Post Office.)

The live entertainment will be held down by the original Point Pleasant River Museum.

The guest speaker line up for the festival is as follows:

Saturday: 11 a.m., “Ghostesses, Portals, and MIBs: Our Haunted Life So Far, “Joey and Tonya Madia; noon, “The Florida Skunk Ape,” Robert Robinson; 1 p.m., “John Keel: Ultraterrestrails and the Mothman,” Steve Ward; 2 p.m., “Men in Black: New Revelations,” Nick Redfern; 3 p.m., “The Van Meter Visitor – 5 Nights of Terror,” Chad Lewis and Kevin Lee Nelson; 4 p.m., “Investigating Cryptid Reports,” Lyle Blackburn and Ken Gerhard; 5 p.m., “The Paranormal and Roads,” Colin Schneider; 6 p.m., “North America 1966-67…UFO’s, Mothman, and Other High Strangeness,” Fred Saluga; 7 p.m., American Monster Tour, “Oklahoma Demon Flyer” screening.

Sunday: noon, “Sightings, Research, & News,” Doug Waller and Southeastern Society for Bigfoot; 1 p.m., “The Battle of Point Pleasant,” Craig Hesson; 2 p.m., “Dogman, Bigfoot, and Photographic Evidence of Portals,” Kim Poeppey; 3 p.m., “Chicago Mothman: Separating Fact from Fiction, Allison Jornlin.

The guest speakers will be presenting at the historic state theater.

Festival founder Jeff Wamsley attended the recent Mason County Commission meeting to receive a $1,000 check donation towards the festival. Wamsley said the entertainment will be held down by the original Point Pleasant River Museum this year because of the recent high water at the Riverfront Park. He commented the estimated turnout for this year’s festival is between 10,000-12,000 people.

Mothman Festival goers will be able to take their picture with Mothman. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0915.Mothman1.jpg Mothman Festival goers will be able to take their picture with Mothman. Coutesy The Mason County Commission presented Jeff Wamsley, festival founder, with a $1,000 check donation for the Mothman Festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0915.Mothman2.jpg The Mason County Commission presented Jeff Wamsley, festival founder, with a $1,000 check donation for the Mothman Festival. Erin Perkins | OVP

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.