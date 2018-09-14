Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta begins Thursday

POMEROY — As the Ohio River returns to normal levels this week, Pomeroy is preparing to host several sternwheelers and visitors as part of the annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta.

The three-day event will take place Thursday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 22 in downtown Pomeroy, sponsored by the Pomeroy Eagles Aeire 2171, with the support of the Pomeroy Fire Department, Pomeroy Merchants Association and the Meigs County Historical Society.

The event returns to three days this year (last year was two days), with the first day to include the ever-popular fire truck parade. The parade has been renamed the Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade in memory of the late Pomeroy Firefighter and past-President of the Eagles.

In addition to numerous fire trucks, the parade will include Grand Marshals George and Nelle Wright in a horse drawn carriage, the Meigs Marching Band, and others.

Following the parade will be the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. on the River Front with the Meigs Marching Band performing the National Anthem, Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 conducting the flag raising and the welcome and prayer by Randy Smith.

Horse drawn carriage rides in the downtown area will be held on Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.

The Carl Acuff Jr. Show will round out Thursday evening with a performance from 8-11 p.m.

According to his website, “since 1992, the Carl Acuff Jr. Variety Show Band has become and American institution. The 2018 tours proves to be no exception to the rule with a dynamite show, great costuming, music and comedy. The 2018 show contains all the things that have made Carl and his band so popular over the last 25 years. We have new and old country, gospel, comedy, nostalgic rock n roll, Motown, Do Wop, disco, audience participation, impersonations, and of course a salute to all of our men and women in uniform from past, present and future that is sure to have you on your feet.”

On Friday, activities are planned throughout the day, beginning with History walks around Pomeroy with Gary Coleman, sponsored by the Meigs County Historical Society. Coleman is a lifelong resident of Meigs County, a published photographer who enjoys the Ohio River and local history.

Carriage rides will take place throughout the day, along with sidewalk sales at the downtown merchants and a car show on the parking lot.

On Friday evening will be music with DJ Kip Grueser, including a dance-off contest, and live music by local rockers Blitzkrieg.

Saturday begins early with a golf scramble at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, the Chili Cook-off on the Pomeroy parking lot and the Pirates and Princesses 5K Run in Pomeroy.

Activities continue with the Poker Walk downtown, cornhole tournament and kayak races.

The Riverside Cloggers will kick-off the evening of performances followed by live music. The band Four on the Floor will wrap up the event with a performance from 8-11:30 p.m.

Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta

Schedule of Events

Thursday, Sept. 20

4-11:30 p.m. — Food vendors open

6-11 p.m. — Beer tent and t-shirt sales

6 p.m. — Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade

7 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies at the Riverfront

7-9 p.m. — Horse drawn carriage rides

8-11 p.m. — Carl Acuff Jr. Show

Friday, Sept. 21

All day — Downtown merchants sidewalk sales

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Historic walks through Pomeroy

10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — Food vendors open

11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Horse drawn carriage rides

Noon-6 p.m. — Car Show on the parking lot

5-7:30 p.m. — DJ Kip Grueser and a Dance-off contest

5-9 p.m. — Split the pot

8-11 p.m. — Music by Blitzkrieg

9 p.m. — Basket winner announced

Saturday, Sept. 22

8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Eagles Golf Scramble at Riverside Golf Course

9 a.m. — Pirates and Princesses 5K Run

9-11 a.m. — Breakfast the Pomeroy Eagles

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Chili Cook-off on the parking lot

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Poker Walk in downtown Pomeroy

Noon-4 p.m. — Cornhole tournament on the parking lot

2 p.m. — Silent auction at Maple Lawn Brewery

2 p.m. — Kayak races

5-6 p.m. — Riverside Cloggers at the parking lot gazebo

6-7 p.m. — Captain and First Mate Dinner on the river front

6-8 p.m. — Live music on the river front

8 p.m. — Basket winner announced

8-11:30 p.m. — Music by Four on the Floor

The Pomeroy Riverfront will once again be lined with sternwheels this week as the annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta kicks off on Thursday. Numerous boats are expected to attend the annual festival. The Riverside Cloggers are scheduled to perform on Saturday afternoon. Boats will be docked along the riverfront for the three day festival which includes music, food and other activities for visitors. Carl Acuff Jr. is set to perform on Thursday evening. Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta Grand Marshals Nelle and George Wright are pictured with Eagles President John Lehew.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

