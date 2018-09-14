Splash Pad installed, safety surface to come

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City council recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, discussing the installation of the Point Pleasant Splash Pad at Krodel Park.

Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard, splash pad committee member, shared the Point Pleasant Splash Pad is functioning. Shepard commented a lot of time and energy was put in by those who helped with the installation. The next step is for a safety surface to be installed in early October and the company will help with getting the splash pad winter ready at that time as well.

Mayor Brian Billings commented along with the splash pad being functional, the clubhouse was also re-painted and City Inspector Randy Hall will be doing some landscaping around the splash pad. Further land improvements around the splash pad are in discussion as well.

Billings extended many thanks on behalf of the council to all of the businesses, individuals, community leaders, and everyone else who helped make the Point Pleasant Splash Pad at Krodel Park a reality. He commented he is also very grateful to his city crew helping with the installation.

In other business, the council members will be parking cars during the Mothman Festival on Saturday with the funds raised going towards the Point Pleasant Splash Pad. The cost for parking is $10.

Dusty Morrison, Halloween Block Party chairman, was in attendance to speak about the Halloween Block Party. Morrison asked council about insurance coverage and informed them of an upcoming meeting he will be having regarding the block party on Monday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. at the Riverfront Park pavilion. Also, council approved to set Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. as Point Pleasant Trick or Treat and to follow, from 6-8 p.m., the Halloween Block Party will be held. The council approved the $300 annual donation to the block party as well.

Council discussed tentative ideas for the 2019 July 4th celebration and discussed the mural of the Silver Bridge;

Council approved to put a legal notice in the newspaper to advertise for bids for street paving;

Council approved the annual $1,500 donation to be given to the Battle Days Committee members;

Council approved to reschedule the Monday, Oct. 8 to Tuesday, Oct. 9 due to that Monday being a holiday;

Council approved to reschedule the special meeting to discuss certain ordinances in need of possible revisions to Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Council approved to move the Vacation Club and Christmas Club accounts to City National Bank. Council members Janet Hartley, Charles Towner, Elizabeth Jones, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Elaine Hunt, Olivia Warner, and Brad Deal voted yes, Shepard abstained.

Council went into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

