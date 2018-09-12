New Haven receives pool donation

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool received a boost for next year’s season, when the town council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Steve Carpenter.

West Virginia House of Delegates member Scott Brewer presented the council and pool committee with a check for $300, which represented two days of pay for the legislative special session.

Brewer has made it a practice to contribute his special session earnings to projects in the three counties in which he serves — Mason, Putnam, and Jackson. Last year the money was distributed among the senior citizen groups in the counties.

Also during the meeting, the recorder reported the roof of the community building has been replaced by C&C Builders.

The roof project, she added, ended up costing more than planned, due to purchasing the materials locally instead of at the lowest price. The project was mostly covered by an insurance claim. The contractors also replaced a lower portion of the building roof that was not damaged, but was old.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report that the town garbage truck has been repaired;

Discussed the need for repairs in the community center restrooms;

Agreed to begin a search for a pool/community building manager, after the present volunteer manager expressed she would not be doing it much longer;

Discussed the town charter and the need for about 15 items to either be updated or deleted;

Announced the council, along with Mason council members, would be feeding the Wahama football team and cheerleaders on Sept. 13; and,

Discussed work that needs to be completed by a contractor at the wastewater plant, including to the pumps.

The next meeting will be Sept. 24, 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

