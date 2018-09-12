Ohio River recedes in Point

Though the rain and cool weather of the weekend brought with it high water, Mason County thankfully did not suffer from major flooding. As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Ohio River crested below flood stage at 39.09 feet with flood stage being 40 feet. The Ohio River is continuing its return from where it came, leaving its debris at the Point Pleasant Riverfront.

