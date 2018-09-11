SE Ohio Foodbank remembers hunger, health

OHIO VALLEY — This September the Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action, together with the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, will mobilize across all 50 states in an effort to bring an end to hunger.

Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 41 million Americans, including nearly 13 million children, are food insecure, according to the USDA. In Southeast Ohio, more than 50,000 people struggle with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal. Included in this number are more than 15,000, or one out of four, children that lack the adequate or sufficient food required for a healthy, active lifestyle.

September marks the eleventh year the Feeding America network of food banks has organized this annual call to action in the Hunger Action Month movement. This year, the campaign will focus on the strong connections between hunger and health. The Hunger Action Month 2018 campaign asks people to consider how it must feel to live with an empty stomach, which puts a healthy life and a promising future at risk.

“The September, we hope you’ll join us and stand together to raise awareness and resources for hungry families in Southeast Ohio. Hunger is a health issue and Hunger Action Month provides the community an opportunity to come together and address this serious issue our community is facing. We cannot expect children to succeed at school or live a healthy lifestyle when they’re distracted by hunger pains and unsure where their next meal will come from. Our school buses can’t run on empty, how can we expect our children to? Join us all month long and help us improve the communities we live in,” said Asti Payne, Food and Nutrition Division Director.

Hunger Action Day, the second Thursday in September, is a day where efforts across the country are focused for greater impact. This year, on September 13 , the Southeast Ohio Foodbank asks supporters to wear orange and share what they couldn’t do without adequate nutrition by writing on an empty plate, “On an empty stomach I can’t ______,” and filling in the blank with something they couldn’t achieve without the nutrition we need to thrive.

These photos can be posted to social media with #HungerActionMonth , @SEOhioFoodBank and @FeedingAmerica to join the conversation. The Southeast Ohio Foodbank has many activities planned to engage the community to address hunger and raise awareness, such as their “turn orange” sponsorship campaign. These $25 sponsorships translate in to $375 worth of groceries for the people who need it most across Southeast Ohio. To help raise awareness, sponsors will also receive a strand of orange lights to display on Hunger Action Day and a sign of support to hang up for their business or home. To learn more about Hunger Action Month and how to get involved and/or to become a “turn orange” sponsor, contact Susie at susie.schroer@ hapcap.org. To learn more about the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and other ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month in the 10 county region of Southeast Ohio, visit www.seofoodbank.org or Hunger Action Month.org.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12.jpg